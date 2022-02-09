Mugler's Jimmy Choo Collab Is Basically Lingerie For Your Feet

Brand: Mugler x Jimmy Choo

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at Jimmy Choo's website

Editor's Notes: Under the creative direction of Casey Cadwallader, Mugler is bringing its bold vision of sex appeal to... your feet.

In collaboration with Jimmy Choo, the French maison — still mourning the recent death of its founder, Manfred Thierry Mugler — just dropped a range of heels, sandals, and boots that are basically lingerie for your hoofs.

A silhouette that would make even the cast and crew of Kinky Boots blush, the duo dreamed up an over-the-knee boot made of paneled mesh, reminiscent of Cadwallader's skin-baring corsets and leggings. Ankle boots feature similarly sock-like construction, grounded by a teetering stiletto heel.

There are also pointy pumps in neon yellow and black, outfitted with sheer paneling at the toe and criss-cross straps at the ankle.

Less practical yet wholly fabulous, gladiator-adjacent sandals accentuate the calf with gold chains winding up, down, and around the leg. Also in orthopedic bling, a pair of "crystal ball" stilettos features a bedazzled orb separating the toes, akin to a thong sandal.

"Both Mugler and Jimmy Choo are forward and sensual, and both worn by strong and confident women," Cadwallader said of the collaboration and its genesis.

In recent years, it seems Jimmy Choo has doubled down on its approach to team-ups, recruiting the likes of Marine Serre, Timberland, and Off-White™ for capsule collections.

While the luxury footwear imprint has built its empire on a stable of classically luxurious styles — like the Bing mule and the Fetto slingback, famously worn by Princess Diana — it appears to be branching out with its recent string of buzzy, streetwear adjacent collaborators.