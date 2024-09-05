At NAAMA Studios, Tattoo Removal Gets a Glow-Up (EXCLUSIVE)

Getting a tattoo removed isn't exactly enjoyable. Sure, the results are satisfying — but the process is lengthy and painful (I speak from experience). NAAMA, a group of laser tattoo removal studios, is giving the process a much-needed makeover.

The company, which opened its first location in London in 2020, is bringing its technology to the United States — specifically New York City, where NAAMA will open its first stateside studio on September 6.

The brand's expansion comes as demand for tattoo removal skyrockets. "Tattoos are no longer taboo," says Emma Margetts, NAAMA's co-CEO. With the increase in ink comes an increase in regrets. According to Margetts, 427 million people are tattooed across the globe — and 28 percent of them want to change or remove at least one of their tattoos.

That's where NAAMA comes in. But first, a refresher on how laser tattoo removal works.

In short, lasers use light energy to break up ink particles in the skin. These particles are then absorbed by the body and cleared away via the lymphatic system. It takes multiple sessions, in some cases performed over the course of several years, to completely remove a tattoo. Typically, six to 12 weeks of downtime — during which the skin blisters, scabs, and heals — is required between appointments.

NAAMA exclusively works with with LightSense, an FDA-approved laser system that reduces downtime to only two to three weeks, allowing appointments to be booked faster.

NAAMA

NAAMA — whose studios are overseen by a medical director and medical advisory board — also offers a cozier, more inviting space for tattoo removal than a traditional doctor's office. "Rather than focusing on regret or shame, we want people to see tattoo removal as a normal, healthy change," Margetts says.

To help drive this ethos home, NAAMA offers pro-bono appointments to people looking to remove hate symbols and other tattoos tied to traumatic personal struggles. In 2022, the company's London outpost went viral for offering free removal of Kanye West-related tattoos following the rapper's antisemitic remarks.

It's this judgment-free attitude that has made NAAMA a go-to for celebrities, from actors to musicians to athletes. "Our proprietary technology, medical expertise, and luxury client experience sets us apart," Margetts says.

We don't recommend jumping into any body-altering decision, but shit happens (to put it casually). And no matter what ends up going down, everyone deserves a fast, safe, and relatively pain-free tattoo removal experience.

As Margetts puts it: "People change, and that’s okay."