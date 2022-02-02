Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Get Dressed for the Chicest Strip Down in Nensi Dojaka's Lingerie

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
SSENSE
1 / 4

Brand: Nensi Dojaka

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at SSENSE

Editor's Notes: Sensuality is embedded in Nensi Dojaka's brand, so it only makes sense that her latest drop is a line of delicate lingerie.

Last year's LVMH Prize winner, Dojaka is beloved for her sheer, deconstructed dresses that blur the line between underwear and eveningwear. One of her hallmark designs, a cropped bustier top made of black tulle, secured a spot on Lyst's ranking of most searched-for products in Q4 of 2021.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, the Central Saint Martins graduate dresses us to strip down with a capsule of bras, corsets, and briefs suited for the most stylish of reveals.

Bodysuits and bras feature unconventionally placed straps that highlight the décolletage, while sheer corsets are constructed with strategically placed boning that hugs the body.

Ultra high-waisted briefs are made of sheer tulle that stretches up to the rib-cage, and low-rise bottoms are detailed with skinny straps at the waist — perfect for creating a Y2K-inspired "whale tail" moment.

Available exclusively at SSENSE, the range exemplifies Dojaka's skill at revealing and concealing the body in unorthodox ways, subverting conventional notions of sexiness.

I'd say Valentine's Day 2022 just got a lot chicer.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Entire StudiosFluffy Fleece Dune
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stan RayOG Painter Pant Raw Denim
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 Advanced Black Phantom
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Get In—Tommy Hilfiger Is Behind the Wheel of "F1® The Movie"
  • Tyrese Haliburton Is Dressed To Win
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
  • Dressed for the Rawring Twenties at Nettspend's 18th Birthday Rager
  • Fashion Week Was a Summons to Get Off on 9-to-5s—Or Get Out of Them
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now