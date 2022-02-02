Get Dressed for the Chicest Strip Down in Nensi Dojaka's Lingerie

Brand: Nensi Dojaka

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at SSENSE

Editor's Notes: Sensuality is embedded in Nensi Dojaka's brand, so it only makes sense that her latest drop is a line of delicate lingerie.

Last year's LVMH Prize winner, Dojaka is beloved for her sheer, deconstructed dresses that blur the line between underwear and eveningwear. One of her hallmark designs, a cropped bustier top made of black tulle, secured a spot on Lyst's ranking of most searched-for products in Q4 of 2021.

Now, the Central Saint Martins graduate dresses us to strip down with a capsule of bras, corsets, and briefs suited for the most stylish of reveals.

Bodysuits and bras feature unconventionally placed straps that highlight the décolletage, while sheer corsets are constructed with strategically placed boning that hugs the body.

Ultra high-waisted briefs are made of sheer tulle that stretches up to the rib-cage, and low-rise bottoms are detailed with skinny straps at the waist — perfect for creating a Y2K-inspired "whale tail" moment.

Available exclusively at SSENSE, the range exemplifies Dojaka's skill at revealing and concealing the body in unorthodox ways, subverting conventional notions of sexiness.

I'd say Valentine's Day 2022 just got a lot chicer.