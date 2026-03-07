Converse's Preppy Boat Shoe Is Surprisingly Skateable Still

Anything goes in the world of sneakers in 2026. You could probably trace the no-holds-barred design landscape back to the New Balance Snoafer, but wherever this began, the reality is that we’re here now.

After a string of out-there designs like a Converse ballet shoe, or Converse loafers, the brand is back to turn heads again. This time, it’s the Converse Marinestar: a boat shoe built on a vulcanized rubber sole unit.

Whether you like it or not, one of the defining trends of the last five years has been the resurgence of prep: Pastel oxford shirts, horsebit loafers, and basically any vintage Ralph Lauren you can get your hands on.

It tracks, then, that brands across the spectrum are taking notice and seeing where they can fit into the landscape. But while for many sneaker brands, prep is not a natural fit, Converse knows a thing or two about varsity style already.

After Tyler, the Creator’s Le Fleur collections with Converse, we’ve already been shown that the brand’s archive and time-tested heritage can align smoothly with the ideals of Ivy style.

While the Converse Marinestar boat shoe opts for a less-bold color palette, it still undoubtedly digs into core prep styles. With a 180 lacing system running around the heel and a moc-stitched toebox, it carries the definitive details proudly.

Eschewing a leather upper for tough canvas, and a high-density urethane foam and rubber sponge insole, you can bet your quarter-zip that these are more comfortable than your grandad’s deck shoes, too.

