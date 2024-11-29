Salomon’s Souped-up Trail Sneaker Is Shockingly Urban
Salomon's XT-6 was a leading crusader in the style campaign that took trail sneakers from plain athletic wear to weighty style staple. Figuratively, of course.
So, when you throw the durability of GORE-TEX into the mix, the results are dapperly robust and shockingly urban.
Prime example? Salomon's XT-6 GTX " Concrete Jungle" sneaker. With the help of Tokyo-based sneaker retailer atmos, Salomon's XT-6 just got a hardy elevation — GORE-TEX style.
The Salomon XT-6 GTX has the waterproof durability of GORE-TEX, along with a lug-shaped outsole and mesh upper.
More or less, the Salomon XT-6 GTX looks the same as any other XT-6 model, bungee-lace charm and all.
But where this trail sneaker stands out is its colorway. The Salomon XT-6 GTX has a gradient gray upper that's sprinkled with black specks designed to resemble the streets of Tokyo.
News of Salomon's XT-6 GTX first came out in August, so the anticipation for this hike-happy shoe has been brewing for a cool little minute. Have no fear, though, the pavement-inspired sneaker will be available on December 7 on the atmos website.
So real-deal hikers or those who just want to jack their swag (guilty!) can let out a collective sigh of release because this beautifully gloomy sneaker will be available to fortify our winter wardrobes soon enough. Phew!