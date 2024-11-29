Salomon’s Souped-up Trail Sneaker Is Shockingly Urban

Salomon's XT-6 was a leading crusader in the style campaign that took trail sneakers from plain athletic wear to weighty style staple. Figuratively, of course.

So, when you throw the durability of GORE-TEX into the mix, the results are dapperly robust and shockingly urban.

Prime example? Salomon's XT-6 GTX " Concrete Jungle" sneaker. With the help of Tokyo-based sneaker retailer atmos, Salomon's XT-6 just got a hardy elevation — GORE-TEX style.

The Salomon XT-6 GTX has the waterproof durability of GORE-TEX, along with a lug-shaped outsole and mesh upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

More or less, the Salomon XT-6 GTX looks the same as any other XT-6 model, bungee-lace charm and all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But where this trail sneaker stands out is its colorway. The Salomon XT-6 GTX has a gradient gray upper that's sprinkled with black specks designed to resemble the streets of Tokyo.

News of Salomon's XT-6 GTX first came out in August, so the anticipation for this hike-happy shoe has been brewing for a cool little minute. Have no fear, though, the pavement-inspired sneaker will be available on December 7 on the atmos website.

So real-deal hikers or those who just want to jack their swag (guilty!) can let out a collective sigh of release because this beautifully gloomy sneaker will be available to fortify our winter wardrobes soon enough. Phew!