Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Salomon’s Souped-up Trail Sneaker Is Shockingly Urban

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Atmos
1 / 3

Salomon's XT-6 was a leading crusader in the style campaign that took trail sneakers from plain athletic wear to weighty style staple. Figuratively, of course.

shop salomon here

So, when you throw the durability of GORE-TEX into the mix, the results are dapperly robust and shockingly urban.

Prime example? Salomon's XT-6 GTX " Concrete Jungle" sneaker. With the help of Tokyo-based sneaker retailer atmos, Salomon's XT-6 just got a hardy elevation — GORE-TEX style.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Salomon XT-6 GTX has the waterproof durability of GORE-TEX, along with a lug-shaped outsole and mesh upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

More or less, the Salomon XT-6 GTX looks the same as any other XT-6 model, bungee-lace charm and all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But where this trail sneaker stands out is its colorway. The Salomon XT-6 GTX has a gradient gray upper that's sprinkled with black specks designed to resemble the streets of Tokyo.

News of Salomon's XT-6 GTX first came out in August, so the anticipation for this hike-happy shoe has been brewing for a cool little minute. Have no fear, though, the pavement-inspired sneaker will be available on December 7 on the atmos website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So real-deal hikers or those who just want to jack their swag (guilty!) can let out a collective sigh of release because this beautifully gloomy sneaker will be available to fortify our winter wardrobes soon enough. Phew!

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Salomon Celebrates Spring With the Sweetest Mary Jane. Pardon, Marie-Jeanne
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From Nike to On, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Carhartt WIP Made a Tough Salomon Sneaker Even Tougher
What To Read Next
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now