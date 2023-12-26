99GINGER Might've Made the Coolest New Balance 1906 Yet

Just when you thought the New Balance 1906 couldn't get any better, the Boston-based footwear brand proves us wrong.

It seems New Balance is sprinkling a little 99GINGER into its collaboration mix, bringing the Parisian art collective on board for arguably the coolest take on the 1906R sneaker yet.

99GINGER's reported New Balance 1906 sneaker recently hit the internet, revealing the 1906 with sleek green leather finished with a croc skin-like pattern.

Black hues strike the shoe elsewhere, making for subtle albeit tasteful finishes on traditional 1906 features like its supportive TPU heel counter and ABZORB-infused sole.

While a thick netted material informs the tongue, classic 1906R branding and the New Balance "N" logo round out the 1906 sneaker.

Interestingly, there are no clear views of 99GINGER's presence. Not to mention, New Balance nor the 99GINGER has officially confirmed the shoe team-up...yet. Regardless, I suspect the reptilian pairs will arrive sometime next year, probably around Spring 2024.

99Ginger is known for hosting insanely lit parties, having wrapped up a bunch of events all around the world in 2023. Since its inception, the collective has expanded its reach, adding categories like editorial and consulting services — and, apparently, New Balance collaborations, too.

2023 has been another big year for New Balance, the 1906 especially. Alongside excellent general releases, the tech-y runner has enjoyed some pretty good team-ups with Up There and Aimé Leon Dore.

Things will only continue to heat up for the New Balance 1906 sneaker with Salehe Bembury's pending pairs and 99GINGER's...if the latter collaboration proves true.