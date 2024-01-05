Sign up to never miss a drop
The Recipe for a Great New Balance: Add Lots of Silver

Words By Tom Barker

It's been a little over a year since New Balance brought its 1906 model, a running shoe that first debuted in 2009, back to the market as a lifestyle sneaker. And since then, it's put considerable resources into making it one of the brand's most coveted models.

There have been high-profile collaborations released (including with the likes of Aimé Leon Dore and SSENSE), the return of OG colorways, and even the creation of protection pack 1906s over the past year.

Now, as we enter the first few days 2024, a slew of new 1906 collaborations have already been teased by the brand, but it's a general release pack that's caught our eye.

Its latest selection comes in the form of a two-piece, silver-hued pack. The shoe's silver overlays have been combined with the option of off-white mesh or a tonal all-grey version.

As with pretty much any retro running model, whether that be from New Balance or its competitors (ASICS and Mizuno also have loads of silver sneakers to choose from) the 1906 peaks when decked out in silver.

The prevailing color for early-2000s runners to be produced in, nothing screams vintage running shoe like some shiny silver overlays — and New Balance just made some of the best around.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available to shop now, this release is only the first of many 1906 models that have been teased for the year. Still in the pipeline is 99ginger's croc-skin collaboration, a Salehe Bembury pair that is (literally) fire, and some colorful 1906s created together with Action Bronson.

There's no saying what else NB has in store for the sneaker model in 2024 but you can expect there to be more excellent 1906s in the works.

