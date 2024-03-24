Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New Balance's Latest 1906 Sneakers Are Beautiful Chaos

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

New Balance's 1906 series is the gift that keeps giving, having introduced several solid models in the past few years. The New Balance 1906R is undoubtedly the family's shining star right now, but the sneaker may soon be sharing the spotlight with the series' newest member, the New Balance 1906A.

The New Balance 1906A shoe is full of deliberate imperfections, making it a beautifully chaotic New Balance 1906 sneaker.

The "N" logo's intertwined laces hang out, ready to flap in the breeze. The upper's synthetic overlays present raw, uneven edges, some extending and lifting off the sneaker's mesh foundation. Finally, a few exposed stitchings spotlight and hold these new features together simultaneously.

The New Balance 1906A kind of takes the "Protection Pack" concept to another level, resulting in an advanced deconstructed design (it's avant-garde even). Perhaps that's what the "A" in New Balance 1906A stands for.

1 / 2
New Balance

Topping the New Balance 1906A sneaker's extra techy look are tonal colors like black and grey, nice staple colorways that are expected to drop sometime during Summer 2024. The New Balance 1906A sneaker is expected to get a pretty sizable debut, based on the new colorways that continue to surface on the internet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

All eyes are on the New Balance 1906 series, and understandably so. The collection is home to a couple of sneaker gems, like the 1906D "Protection Pack" and the trendy techy runner, the New Balance 1906R.

The New Balance 1906 family is even prepping to take over the post-sneaker world. New Balance 1906 loafers, anyone?

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
ML610XH GTX
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RA
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RRB
$185
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Thriving Techy Sneakers Are Now Perfectly Polka Dotted
    • Sneakers
  • Thought New Balance's 1906 Couldn't Get Better? Enter This Sweet Take
    • Sneakers
  • Salehe Bembury's Latest New Balance Collab Is Pre-Heated Flames
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's 991s Are Like Beautiful Reversed JJJJounds
    • Sneakers
  • Deconstructed New Balances Look Sharper in Silver
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • "The Vince Staples Show" Brought Good Laughs & 'Fits
    • Style
  • New Balance's Latest 1906 Sneakers Are Beautiful Chaos
    • Sneakers
  • Taylor Russell Knows the Secret Sauce of Masterclass Menswear
    • Style
  • Valentino's Future Is Now
    • Style
  • Coperni's $45,000 Meteorite Bag? Well, It Rocks
    • Style
  • Verdy Is Back at It With the Colorful Nikes
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024