New Balance's Latest 1906 Sneakers Are Beautiful Chaos

New Balance's 1906 series is the gift that keeps giving, having introduced several solid models in the past few years. The New Balance 1906R is undoubtedly the family's shining star right now, but the sneaker may soon be sharing the spotlight with the series' newest member, the New Balance 1906A.

The New Balance 1906A shoe is full of deliberate imperfections, making it a beautifully chaotic New Balance 1906 sneaker.

The "N" logo's intertwined laces hang out, ready to flap in the breeze. The upper's synthetic overlays present raw, uneven edges, some extending and lifting off the sneaker's mesh foundation. Finally, a few exposed stitchings spotlight and hold these new features together simultaneously.

The New Balance 1906A kind of takes the "Protection Pack" concept to another level, resulting in an advanced deconstructed design (it's avant-garde even). Perhaps that's what the "A" in New Balance 1906A stands for.

1 / 2 New Balance

Topping the New Balance 1906A sneaker's extra techy look are tonal colors like black and grey, nice staple colorways that are expected to drop sometime during Summer 2024. The New Balance 1906A sneaker is expected to get a pretty sizable debut, based on the new colorways that continue to surface on the internet.

All eyes are on the New Balance 1906 series, and understandably so. The collection is home to a couple of sneaker gems, like the 1906D "Protection Pack" and the trendy techy runner, the New Balance 1906R.

The New Balance 1906 family is even prepping to take over the post-sneaker world. New Balance 1906 loafers, anyone?