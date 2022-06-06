This New Balance 2002R Is Bad to the Bone

Brand: New Balance

Model: 2002R "Bone with light aluminum"

Release Date: Available now

Price: £110

Buy: New Balance UK's online store

Editor’s Notes: Let's face it — the New Balance 2002R is the moment. The model's 2021 Protection Pack left quite the impression on sneakerheads (part two coming soon). But, solid color schemes and collaborative spins from tastemakers like Salehe Bembury, BAPE, and SSENSE helped seal its rightful place as New Balance's latest elite model.

Through the New Balance 2002R's latest colorway, the Boston-based footwear brand embraces the fact that the model is indeed bad to the bone (with light aluminum).

Strikingly similar to the brand's mule-ment shade, the New Balance 2002R's light beige, or Bone, reigns supreme this go-around, taking over the shoe's exterior for an impressive monochromatic sensibility.

I can also dig the light dose of grey and silver on the lining and heel. The light aluminum allows the Bone color to shine in the spotlight, backing the hue up as the perfect neutralizing accent.

As usual, mesh and suede layer the 2002R's upper, offering a technical yet innovative look for the Y2K-inspired shoe. Below, you can catch ABZORB and N-energy action on the midsole, packing the 2002R with shock absorption, support, and all-around comfort (I can attest: they are indeed comfortable kicks).

With the immense popularity surrounding the 2002R, it should be no surprise that the "Bone/Light Aluminum" colorway is nearly sold out.

However, extremely limited sizes are still lingering at New Balance UK. If you're thinking about copping, I wouldn't think twice with these pairs on the line.

