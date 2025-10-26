Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance Made Its Prettiest & Pinkest "Miu Miu" Shoe Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's next 204L is still flat but sweeter and pinker than ever.

The Boston sneaker brand has created a new "Pink Taffy" version of its low-soled 204L shoe, featuring soft pink suede uppers.

It's yet another nice design for the low-profile sneaker, which shares some likeness with Miu Miu's flattened New Balance 530 collab.

Aside from the Miu Miu-like flavoring, New Balance's 204L sneaker is honestly making its own mark on the sneaker game.

Since its debut earlier this year, the 204L has already racked up collabs with New Balance's biggest collaborators, like Kith which delivered a fruity take on the model. Then, AURALEE gave the sneaker a tasteful, vintage-style makeover for its Spring/Summer 2026 presentation.

New Balance has also dished out some solid general-release pairs, including techy metallic options and cream suede versions. Most are either sold out completely or available in limited quantities.

Maybe it's the "Miu Miu alternative" energy the model evokes. Then again, the New Balance 204L is just a genuinely good-looking flat shoe, perfect for everyday wear.

Either way, the sneaker's hot debut continues with these new pretty-in-pink pairs.

New Balance's 204L "Pink Taffy" sneaker is slated to drop on October 29. These pretty pairs will only be available at Naked and New Balance. You won't catch them anywhere else for retail.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
