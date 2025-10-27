Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nothing Like a Deliciously Creamy Bowl of Soup-Flavored Dad Shoes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's answer to soup season? A dad shoe as rich and creamy as a bowl of bisque.

The brand's classic 475 sneaker is back in a premium cream colorway, known as "Bisque," of course.

The latest smooth layered suede makes up the uppers, while a yellowed sole featuring Nike's cushioning technology lands underfoot.

Elsewhere, prepare to go back in time to the golden days of the model with tasteful "aged details" like faded finishes and other vintage-style touches.

New Balance's "Bisque" 475 sneaker is arguably the most delicious version yet, but a genuine luxe classic for today.

Now available on END's website for $149, the New Balance 475 "Bisque" joins a whole lineup of food-flavored shoes for the season. New Balance has also designed cinnamon-dusted walking shoes and textural 471 shoes that felt like pumpkin spice lattes for your feet.

This season's looking quite tasty for the dad shoe lovers, to say the least.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
