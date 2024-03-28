Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's 2024 Line-Up Is Hella Stacked!

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

New Balance is doing what it does best this year and dropping countless objectively great-looking sneakers.

Whether that’s one of its highly sought-after collaborations or a selection of its many (many) seriously-impressive mainline sneakers, New Balance is doing 2024 right.

No surprise there then!

However, judging by some recently posted images by @reallifestarboy, New Balance is going to up the ante even further throughout the year. Seriously.

The IG post uploaded on March 27 showcases what's believed to be NB's 2024 line-up: an array of fresh-looking New Balance silhouettes that includes the recently-revived 1000 sneaker.

1 / 2
@reallifestarboy

The 1000, which looks to be the next NB sneaker Teddy Santis’ Aimé Leon Dore brand is taking a swing at, has already anchored the next Joe Freshgoods collaboration this year, but now finds itself arriving in a handful more colorways..

1 / 4
@reallifestarboy

While it isn’t clear whether any of the 1000 colorways in the images will be arriving as a part of New Balance’s collaborative endeavours or as a mainline release, the sheer amount I'm seeing the 1000 at the moment suggests that it'll likely have a big role to play for the sneaker brand this year

Other silhouettes featured include the 1906R, which had a breakout 2023, as well as the hella-chunky 9060, a relatively new lifestyle sneaker inspired by the brand's much-celebrated 99x series

The 1906R has already had a polka dot makeover this year, but is now ready to appear in variety of unseen colorways, including as stand-out yellow that comes equipped with techy Cordura patches.

New Balance’s 9060, on the other hand, arrives in a much more subtle autumnal palette.

Inspired by early-2000s retro-futurism, according to the brand's website, the bulbous 9060 is yet to have been given the real collaboration treatment atypical of NB since its inception in 2022, something I expected to change over the next few months.

1 / 2
@reallifestarboy

Of all the sneaker brands on the market nowadays, New Balance has been the most consistent for the longest.

And despite being less than halfway through 2024, it’s already abundantly clear that it’s business as usual for NB, which basically means there's going to be loads more great-looking sneakers.

