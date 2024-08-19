Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance's Secretly Good Dad Shoe Has Outdoor Rizz

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's 993 sneakers may be the brand's more underrated dad shoe in the 990 series. But the model has become a quiet hit in Teddy Santis' seasonal collections. Fall/Winter 2024, too? Especially FW24.

New Balance and Santis recently unveiled their newest Made in U.S.A. sneakers, which are basically another 990 extravaganza, including the humble 993.

After covertly stealing the show during SS24 with tasteful fruity schemes, New Balance 993 is back and looking as good as ever for fall...in outdoorsy, autumn-ready colorways, at that.

For FW24, we see the New Balance 993s embrace rather earthy colorways, fittingly dubbed "Mushroom" and "Olive Leaf," making the shoes almost look like hiking sneakers.

All that's missing is some toggle laces and techy weather-proof uppers. Regardless, New Balance's 993 sneakers were dressed the part, colorway-wise.

For the shoe's construction, the New Balance sneakers feature classic mesh and suede uppers, all atop appropriately chunky soles. Now that I think about it, this may be too stylish for an outdoor adventure.

For a casual night out with the bros? The 993s have you covered.

Last week, New Balance released its long-teased "Shadow Grey" 993s, blanketed in hairy suede, a fashionable kick-off to the rollout of 993s to come.

And now, we must patiently wait for New Balance to unleash its outdoor-worthy 993s, which, according to sneaker leakers, should be landing any day now.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
