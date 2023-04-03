Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

NB's "Core Black" 990v6 Is Coming In Hot

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 2

Brand: New Balance

Model: 990v6

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Price: TBC

Buy: New Balance

Editor's Notes: When New Balance revealed its 990v6 midway through last year, the responses were mixed to say the least.

The sixth iteration of NB’s celebrated 990 series, the v6 was met with hostility most because it looked too different to its v5 predecessor which, I’m sure we can all agree, remains the greatest silhouette to date.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Equipped with a new name, new features (including a FuelCell midsole), and an all-round new look, the 990v6 officially launched with the masses late last year and now nearly six months on it’s returning in the second of its core colorways: black.

Slated to land online on April 7, the silhouette once again boasts pigskin and synthetic overlays on the upper which allows for a free-flowing look from heel to toe across the mesh underlay.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The evolved and room-dividing design’s most dramatic change occurs on the inside of the sneaker, however, with the addition of a FuelCell midsole, a feature most commonly found in NB’s range of performance footwear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In short: the 990v6 is a sportier and more streamlined version of the v5, a silhouette that also encountered a similar backlash when it was introduced in 2019.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like the v5, the v6 already seems to be winning the masses over with its new black makeover only helping its cause.

For now, we’ll have to make do with mainline releases and while no plans of the 990v6 being the center of any collaboration have been revealed thus far, when NB does get the ball rolling (which can only be a matter of time), the 990v6’s popularity will soar.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Carne BollenteWelcum to Italy White
$80.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidasSamba OG White
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
PattaWashed Script P Sports Cap
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Baseball GOAT Shohei Ohtani Takes on New Balance’s Dad Shoe GOAT
  • New Balance's Wonderfully Chunked-Up Dad Shoe Has HOKA Vibes
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
  • 9 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
  • New Balance's Avocado-Flavored Dad Shoe Is Insanely Delicious
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now