Caution: Salehe Bembury's New Balance 1906R Is Coming in Hot

Salehe Bembury's much anticipated New Balance 1906R sneaker collaboration is dropping very soon. Rejoice!

The designer first teased the pairs during Paris Couture Week in June, casually uploading his sneaker of the day from the back of a car. 'Twas a colorful New Balance 1906R sneaker with silver overlays. We would later find out the colorway's name is "Lava."

Between Crocs and Moncler duties, Bembury kept us on our toes with tastes of his New Balance 1906R collab, even revealing a second "Magma" red colorway.

Bembury's New Balance 1906R Pack is aptly named "Heat Be Hot," speaking to the designer's signature outdoors themes — this time, it's volcanoes! Remember: magma is beneath the surface. Lava is when the molten material comes to the surface. Just a quick science lesson.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906 "Magma" and "Lava" sneakers are coming in hot on January 11, with the sneakers releasing through Bembury's Be a Spunge website. As usual, fans are encouraged to sign up for early access on the website ahead of the release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While there are no details on a wider release yet, I suspect Bembury's new (and fire) sneakers will land at New Balance and select retailers at a later date. So, keep your eyes open for those launches.

The New Balance 1906 is looking to enjoy yet another big year. After Bembury drops his fire kicks, let's hope that Action Bronson will finally be ready to deliver his heat.