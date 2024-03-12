Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's 991 Sequel Sneaker Just Can't Stop Servin'

in Sneakers

The New Balance 991v2 sneaker only gets better with time, and the shoe's only been out for less than a year. Not only does the 991 sequel keep racking up impressive collaborators, but the sneaker's general release colorways are also quite worthy of a chef's kiss (or several). The latest drop included.

The New Balance 991v2 returns in a "Light Grey" colorway for 2024, giving the Made in U.K. sneaker a calm but flex-worthy dose of nice grey hues.

Indeed, shades of New Balance grey top the New Balance 991v2's suede and mesh panels on the upper. There are also some leather layers above the sole, rendered in off-white for some complementary contrast.

Down below, the New Balance 991v2's thick sole gets painted in an older-looking white color, giving the sneaker an aged look altogether. Finally, New Balance logos land in their normal spots, remaining well in view to catch the eye of New Balance fans — who, by the way, are going pretty wild for the new sneakers. Many say the pairs give them the feels of a previous New Balance banger, the New Balance 992 "Nimbus Cloud" sneaker.

The New Balance 991v2 launched in 2023, arriving as a follow-up to the 991 with a few upgrades but still mainntaining that 991 core. So far into its debut, the New Balance sneaker has been taken for spins by noteworthy brands like Patta and Danielle Cathari.

There's also been a couple of solid colorways worthy of noting, especially the more vibrant schemes like "Rosewood" and "Silver Blue" sneakers.

The "Light Grey" New Balance 991v2s certainly advance the hysteria over the thick-soled shoe, rendered in yet another flawless colorway perfect for summer shoe rotations. Well, that makes sense. The days are startinng to warm up, and the New Balance sneakers seem ready to drop any day now, judging by these retailer images shown above.

