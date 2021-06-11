This New Balance Pack Makes Us Wish We Lived in Japan

Brand: New Balance

Model: 1400, 992, 57/40

Release Date: Available now

Price: $140 (57/40), $290 (992), $340 (1400)

What We’re Saying: These are the moments we wished we lived in Japan!

New Balance has dropped an exquisite three-sneaker pack comprising the 992, 1400, and 57/40. All three sneakers feature beige elements and are reportedly constructed using recycled materials. The pack is women’s-exclusive.

The 57/40, which is a chunky, modern-day version of the iconic 574, combines a white mesh base with tan and beige suede overlays, hits of purple on the heel, and grey/teal on the midsole and laces. The 992 — New Balance’s shoe of 2020 — is predominantly cream with hits of beige on the tongue and the heel. The 1400, on the other hand, features a plush, beige leather upper with a cork “N” logo and furry suede on the heel and tongue.

All three sneakers are available at New Balance stores in Japan. Information on a release outside of Japan is currently unavailable.

