This New Balance Pack Makes Us Wish We Lived in Japan

Written by Fabian Gorsler
New Balance JP
Brand: New Balance

Model: 1400, 992, 57/40

Release Date: Available now

Price: $140 (57/40), $290 (992), $340 (1400)

Buy: New Balance Japan

What We’re Saying: These are the moments we wished we lived in Japan!

New Balance has dropped an exquisite three-sneaker pack comprising the 992, 1400, and 57/40. All three sneakers feature beige elements and are reportedly constructed using recycled materials. The pack is women’s-exclusive.

The 57/40, which is a chunky, modern-day version of the iconic 574, combines a white mesh base with tan and beige suede overlays, hits of purple on the heel, and grey/teal on the midsole and laces. The 992 — New Balance’s shoe of 2020 — is predominantly cream with hits of beige on the tongue and the heel. The 1400, on the other hand, features a plush, beige leather upper with a cork “N” logo and furry suede on the heel and tongue.

All three sneakers are available at New Balance stores in Japan. Information on a release outside of Japan is currently unavailable.

Buy more New Balance at Highsnobiety Shop

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

