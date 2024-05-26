New Balance's Sleek Gym Shoe Stands on Barefoot Business

New Balance is back standing on barefoot business — or at least, the closest and most scientifically possible thing to it with its Minimus shoes.

After whipping up a no-shoe, erm, shoe with Issey Miyake, New Balance returns to launch the Minimus TR v2 sneaker, a training model rooted in the Minimus motto (barefoot biz, baby!).

It's no serious flat-footer like the grounded New Balance MT10 sneaker (Issey Miyake knows). However, the Minimus TR v2 sneaker seems to have a tad bit of chunk in the soles, from the looks of it.

New Balance injected the shoe's soles with its famed FuelCell foam, a technology often pumped into New Balance's chunky runners and such. Makes sense!

Regardless, New Balance describes its Minimus TR v2 as "made to feel like barefoot, but better." The model supplies a classic Minimus upper: a lightweight but snug fit achieved through breathable and conforming mesh.

For those intense gym sessions, the Minimus TR v2 is equipped with a herringbone-molded sole, promising superior grip. The rubber wraps around the midfoot, adding an extra layer of security to your already close fit.

The New Balance Minimus TR v2 sneaker is not just about performance. It's also about style. The sneaker naturally arrives in sleek New Balance colorways, including "Black/Magnet" and "Phantom/Black," adding a touch of NB trendiness to your workout.

For those wondering, both New Balance Minimus TR v2s are now available on New Balance's website, welcoming fans to a (basically) shoe-free experience during their next training.