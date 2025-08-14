Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance Made a Skate Shoe That's Secretly a Work of Art

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 4

New Balance Numeric, the popular skate-focused sublabel of American sportswear company New Balance, is launching a collaboration with Tokyo-based label Challenger. And it is challenging to become the cleanest New Balance skate shoe around. 

The 440v2 is one of Numeric’s most versatile silhouettes, with an appearance closer to classic court shoes than a modern skateboarding design. Challenger takes that base and strips it into a crisp, all-white palette. 

Shop New Balance 440
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Suede, smooth leather, and tonal stitching keep the upper looking fresh, while subtle pops of Challenger’s branding hide in the details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Flipped over, the icy outsole reveals a bold graphic insole print as a nod to Challenger’s signature visual style.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is a shoe that’s understated up top, but with a story to tell once you look inside.

Beaneath the hood, the 440v2 shoe keeps its full skatewear spec intact: reinforced ollie zones, a C-CAP midsole for impact control, and grippy NDurance rubber in the outsole.

This collaboration drops exclusively at Challenger’s flagship and online store. If you’re in Tokyo or quick enough online, August 15 is your shot.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
414446

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Quiet Luxury New Balance Dad Shoe That's Literally an “Elevated Essential”
  • This New Balance “Dunk” Skate Shoe Has Gone Varsity-Core
  • Joe Freshgoods Made a New Balance That Massages Your Foot
  • New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe
  • This Isn't a Grey New Balance Dad Shoe! It's a Highly Engineered Skate Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Rugged “Dunks” Are So Underrated It's Making Them Gloomy
  • Forget "Chunky" — adidas Made a Monster of a Dad Shoe
  • New Balance Made a Skate Shoe That's Secretly a Work of Art
  • In the World of Watches, It's Never Been More Affordable (or Aspirational) to Be Square
  • Louis Vuitton & Jude Bellingham Formalize Their Friendship (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Trust Junya Watanabe To Neutralize Oakley’s Un-Ordinary Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now