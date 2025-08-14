New Balance Made a Skate Shoe That's Secretly a Work of Art

New Balance Numeric, the popular skate-focused sublabel of American sportswear company New Balance, is launching a collaboration with Tokyo-based label Challenger. And it is challenging to become the cleanest New Balance skate shoe around.

The 440v2 is one of Numeric’s most versatile silhouettes, with an appearance closer to classic court shoes than a modern skateboarding design. Challenger takes that base and strips it into a crisp, all-white palette.

Suede, smooth leather, and tonal stitching keep the upper looking fresh, while subtle pops of Challenger’s branding hide in the details.

Flipped over, the icy outsole reveals a bold graphic insole print as a nod to Challenger’s signature visual style.

This is a shoe that’s understated up top, but with a story to tell once you look inside.

Beaneath the hood, the 440v2 shoe keeps its full skatewear spec intact: reinforced ollie zones, a C-CAP midsole for impact control, and grippy NDurance rubber in the outsole.

This collaboration drops exclusively at Challenger’s flagship and online store. If you’re in Tokyo or quick enough online, August 15 is your shot.

