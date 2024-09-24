Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance TDS Finds Beauty In Techy Running Shoes

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
dicexdice
Two of the finest running shoes in New Balance’s vast selection, the long-distance specializing Fresh Foam X 1080 v13 and the FuelCell Rebel v4, have been reimagined (and made more beautiful) at the hands of New Balance Tokyo Design Studio. 

An innovative hub for experimental design, the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio (or TDS, for short) has put new spins on the two sneakers as part of its Uni-ssentials by TDS Fall/Winter 2024 collection, launching worldwide at select retailers on September 27. 

The sporty winter capsule is designed around the theme of warming up, featuring fleece tracksuits, french terry sweats, and nylon wind jackets — all the types of gear you want when getting your muscles warm before a grueling run in the winter cold. Plus, it includes the aforementioned upgraded running shoes. 

The New Balance 1080, a shoe which New Balance TDS has some history with, gets a distressed look with a discolored sole unit. The sneaker also has hits of fuzzy suede on the upper, a material that will negatively affect its performance but elevates its look

The accompanying FuelCell sneaker, an injury-preventing daily running shoe, has been dressed in an all-gray color scheme with some small hits of yellow. 

With running becoming increasingly popular (and running clubs popping up from every direction) running shoes are getting upgraded

The New Balance range of FuelCell shoes, for example, has already been the subject of great-looking collaborations with District Vision, American rapper Action Bronson, and Parisian sandwich shop Paperboy before this new drop from New Balance Tokyo Design Studio arrived.

What’s better than running shoes that are fast? Running shoes that are fast and fashionable.

Tom Barker
Style Editor
