New Balance's Warped Runner Is YEEZY-Esque

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

New Balance's Warped Runner sneaker is nothing like we've seen from them before.

In fact, I’d go as far to say that New Balance’s curvy silhouette could well be the beginning of a new era for the Boston-based label, which has historically been all about revamping traditional and archive models and bringing them into the present.

First revealed as a part of AURALEE’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, the Warped Runner (which isn't too dissimilar to the build of a YEEZY) appears to be an original NB design, and one that’s about as wavy and futuristic as we’ve seen from NB.

Boasting a clean mesh and suede upper, the Warped Runner sits atop a midsole constructed from two pieces of what looks to be either foam or rubber (or both?)

Unlike previous New Balance sneakers, branding seems a little sparse. More often than not with most NBs you’ll find embroidery on the heel, tongue, and even the toebox. However in this case there’s little more than a meshy “N” on the outer side of the sneaker.

New Balance confirmed to Highsnobiety that official release information will be shared “over the next few weeks,” so we expect these to drop in the near future.

Which colorway? I'm not too sure. How much? No idea. All I do know is that when they do eventually release, in typical New Balance style, they’ll it'll be in an absolute barrage of colorways, which is exactly how I like it.

This article was first published on July 12 and updated on August 3.

