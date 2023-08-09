Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Finally, New Balance's WRPD Runner Is Here

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Following months of speculation, New Balance’s highly-anticipated WRPD Runner has finally been given an official release date.

The chunky New Balance silhouette — which was first revealed by way of an AURALEE collaboration during Paris Fashion Week — is set to land online August 18, retailing at $140.

1 / 2
New Balance

Initially landing in a fresh “Sea Salt” colorway, the WRPD Runner pushes the boundaries of what a traditional New Balance lifestyle silhouette embodies (modern takes on heritage designs), with an innovative and futuristic aesthetic that distorts and warps the familiar.

1 / 2
New Balance

Unlike classic New Balance silhouettes, branding is sparse on the WRPD Runner. With most NBs you’ll find embroidery on the heel, tongue, and even the toebox. However in the WRPD Runner's case there’s little more than a meshy “N” on the outer side of the sneaker.

The WRPD Runner is both contemporary and futuristic in equal measure. It blends the non-traditional lines that are sculpted and exaggerated to give it a modern look and feel.

New Balance’s WRPD Runner is the latest addition to the sneaker label’s ever-growing arsenal of silhouettes, although arguably its most futuristic in terms of its design and build.

A new era for New Balance footwear? Perhaps. The first of many WRPD Runners in the very near future? Most definitely.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • new balance 550

    15 of the Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Aminé's New Balance 610 Sneaker Is Bananas

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rich Paul's Mauve-alous New Balance 550s Are Here

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas' Second YEEZY Sneaker Sale

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The What, When & Where of adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Drops

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Aritzia's ASICS Are A1 GEL-Kayano 14s

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    How Long Gone & Palmes Did Not Disappoint

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    New Balance's WRPD Runner Distorts the Familiar

    • Sneakers
  • mary janes shoes image

    Hail Mary: The Enigma Shoe of the Summer

    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023