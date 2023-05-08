Sign up to never miss a drop
Palace's NB 991s Have Been Worth the Wait

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Brand: Palace x New Balance

Model: 991

Release Date: May 12

Price: TBC

Buy: Palace

Editor’s Notes: It might surprise you to learn that up until now Palace has never released its own take on the New Balance 991. Better late than never, eh?

It’s quite astonishing really, not only because Palace has collaborated with literally 99 percent of the entire sneaker market, but because New Balance has too.

In fact, their forthcoming 991 is only their second collaborative release following their debut drop on the 580 sneaker midway through 2022.

The 991, though, is an all different beast to that of the 580. Not only is it a more popular sneaker — in terms of its appeal to both the consumer and other brands — it’s an all-round better and more timeless silhouette, but that’s just me.

This season Palace is dropping two takes of the 991. The first is a sandy colorway with pops of purple and teal, the second is a gray take, with similar contrasting pops of color.

For the first time, footwear will also be accompanied by a range of apparel, including a water-resistant nylon shell jacket and shorts; crew necks, tees, and caps, all of which are realized in the same late 90s-inspired palette.

The collection also comes equipped with a short film about the Stone Age quest for fire and their discovery of the Palace NB 991, written and directed by Stuart Hammond PWBC and starring Palace and New Balance pro skater Charlie Birch and Palace family Dino Da Silva, Jonah West, and Stan Brock.

It feels a little ungrateful to be so relieved that Palace has finally collaborated on a New Balance 991, not least taking into account the myriad of great partnerships it's dropped over the last few years, but you can't help what you want, right? A Palace 990 next would be nice, but all in good time.

