Cop the New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 990v3 Here If You Missed It

It’s been several months since we got our first teasing look at the New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 990v3 Outside Clothes and boy are we happy to see its imminent release. 2021 has been a very strong year for New Balance collaborations but this one might be the best yet. The design officially released on September 10, but as always, you can bag a pair at StockX if you missed out.

You probably already swooned over a New Balance x Joe Freshgoods collaboration last year. In 2020 the designer dropped the No Emotions Are Emotions project in partnership with New Balance. The wildly successful colorway has led naturally to another collaboration between the two entities.

New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 990v3 Outside Clothes forgoes the rich reds and pinks of last year’s release for a much more neutral palette. Based around a foundational blue mesh, Outside Clothes looks to earth tones as its leading hues. Brown suede overlays set the tone for a majority-brown sole unit while hits of eye-catching green highlight the heel and top eyelets.

Joe Freshgoods explained that lockdown indirectly inspired the latest design: “I didn’t realize until last year how much the act of being outside had played a major part in my career. Sometimes it takes something being taken away from you to realize what it means to you.” The neutral earth tones of the 990v3 Outside Clothes also position it as a handy styling tool for the fall transition.

How much does the New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 990v3 Outside Clothes cost?

The New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 990v3 Outside Clothes hit shelves with a retail price of $220 but a quick look at StockX market data shows the price movement clearly. With a 12-month trade range of $299-$1085 and an average sale price of $570, the design sits at a 78 percent price premium.

Brand: New Balance Model: 990v3 Price: $220 Release date: September 10, 2021

Secure your pair of New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 990v3 Outside Clothes from StockX below.

