Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

To Make His Most Beautiful Nike Forces Yet, NIGO Artfully Repaired Them

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 collaboration wasn't ever broken. But the designer fixed it anyway and turned his sneakers into works of art in the process.

Named "Kintsugi," Nike and NIGO's latest pack of sneakers gets its inspiration from the ancient Japanese art form, which involves piecing broken pottery back together with gold lacquer.

Shop Nike

Although not made from clay or gold, NIGO's Nike Air Force 3s do feature luxe, textured, two-toned leather, alongside metallic details, nodding to the process and the perfect imperfection of kintsugi.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The "Kintsugi" Air Force 3s come in two colorways, joined by shiny letter charms, all of which are expected to drop sometime during the holiday season on Nike's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

NIGO and Nike's collaboration has primarily centered on the Air Force 3 (some clothes, too). The designer has utilized the rugged model to tell a story of his life, essentially, unpacking his love for luxury fashion, music, and the in-between. In turn, he's outfitted the Forces in Levi's jeans and created croc leather versions with their own chains, inspired by classic hip-hop, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, NIGO's got a golden and artful Nike classic on his hands.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike Turned Its Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Into a Tasteful Seaweed Salad
  • Nike’s Cracked Krampus-Themed Dunk Skate Shoe Is Terrifyingly Good
  • Nike’s Most Ordinary Shoe Wrapped in an Extraordinary Quilted Jacket
  • Nike’s Sportastic Hybrid Sneaker Is Actually a Slipper
What To Read Next
  • These Woven Leather Sneakers Ain’t Bottega. But They Might as Well Be
  • To Make His Most Beautiful Nike Forces Yet, NIGO Artfully Repaired Them
  • adidas’ Monster Stomper Sneaker Is the Ultimate Flat Shoe Smasher
  • New Balance's Apricot-Flavored Dad Shoe Is a High-End Fruit Snack
  • According to Data, Boring Style Is Back (Again)
  • “Standard” The North Face Is Unusually Cool The North Face
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now