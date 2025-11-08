To Make His Most Beautiful Nike Forces Yet, NIGO Artfully Repaired Them

The NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 collaboration wasn't ever broken. But the designer fixed it anyway and turned his sneakers into works of art in the process.

Named "Kintsugi," Nike and NIGO's latest pack of sneakers gets its inspiration from the ancient Japanese art form, which involves piecing broken pottery back together with gold lacquer.

Although not made from clay or gold, NIGO's Nike Air Force 3s do feature luxe, textured, two-toned leather, alongside metallic details, nodding to the process and the perfect imperfection of kintsugi.

The "Kintsugi" Air Force 3s come in two colorways, joined by shiny letter charms, all of which are expected to drop sometime during the holiday season on Nike's website.

NIGO and Nike's collaboration has primarily centered on the Air Force 3 (some clothes, too). The designer has utilized the rugged model to tell a story of his life, essentially, unpacking his love for luxury fashion, music, and the in-between. In turn, he's outfitted the Forces in Levi's jeans and created croc leather versions with their own chains, inspired by classic hip-hop, of course.

Now, NIGO's got a golden and artful Nike classic on his hands.

