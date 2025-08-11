Y-3 Military-Grade Boot Is Too Luxe for Combat

adidas Y-3 is back on the offensive, bringing out a luxurious update to a battle-ready adidas’ boot.

Dubbed the GSG9 Mid (or GSG9 2.0, depending on who you ask), this sneaker takes the DNA of its military-grade ancestor and re-engineers it with a basketball-inspired, mid-cut stance. Originally built for German counter-terrorism units, the GSG9 earned its stripes (pun intended) in the field.

Now, Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 label gives the tactical design a civilian makeover that keeps the grit but adds an elevated, and more casual look.

This sneaker stacks an EVA midsole element for extra height, giving the shoe a chunkier, modern profile while keeping the outsole’s tread intact for all-terrain dominance.

Tumbled leather, a suede mudguard, and rubber heel overlays turn the utilitarian blueprint into a luxury object. Molded adidas stripes, typical of Y-3, appear subtly on the lateral side only, and a debossed Y-3 tongue logo finishes it off.

Color-wise, the muted grey-and-black palette feels straight out of a tactical ops kit.

The GSG9 Mid, available now on adidas’ website for $500, is Y-3’s way of equipping us with heavy footwear artillery.

