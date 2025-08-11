Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Y-3 Military-Grade Boot Is Too Luxe for Combat

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

adidas Y-3 is back on the offensive, bringing out a luxurious update to a battle-ready adidas’ boot. 

Dubbed the GSG9 Mid (or GSG9 2.0, depending on who you ask), this sneaker takes the DNA of its military-grade ancestor and re-engineers it with a basketball-inspired, mid-cut stance. Originally built for German counter-terrorism units, the GSG9 earned its stripes (pun intended) in the field.

Shop adidas Y-3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 label gives the tactical design a civilian makeover that keeps the grit but adds an elevated, and more casual look.

This sneaker stacks an EVA midsole element for extra height, giving the shoe a chunkier, modern profile while keeping the outsole’s tread intact for all-terrain dominance. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Tumbled leather, a suede mudguard, and rubber heel overlays turn the utilitarian blueprint into a luxury object. Molded adidas stripes, typical of Y-3, appear subtly on the lateral side only, and a debossed Y-3 tongue logo finishes it off.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Color-wise, the muted grey-and-black palette feels straight out of a tactical ops kit.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The GSG9 Mid, available now on adidas’ website for $500, is Y-3’s way of equipping us with heavy footwear artillery.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Yohji Yamamoto Dressed an All-Powerful adidas Running Shoe In Luxe Leather
  • adidas Gave the Samba the Boot
  • Handmade in Italy, a Once-Forgotten adidas Runner Goes Luxe
  • The Luxe, German-Made Return of Zidane’s Legendary Golden Boot
  • This adidas Stan Smith Is So Very Luxe, So Very Flat
What To Read Next
  • Nike Literally Leveled up Its Comfiest Air Max Sneaker
  • Clothing Designed Not To Be Seen, but Inhabited (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Y-3 Military-Grade Boot Is Too Luxe for Combat
  • DIALLO's Sportswear Comes From the Heart (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Kith & adidas' Past, Present & Future, Explained By Ronnie Fieg (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Converse's Japan-Made Sneaker Is a Quietly Luxurious Leather Stepper
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now