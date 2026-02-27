Nike’s Ultra-Stylish, High-Tech ACG Trail Runner Is Literally Down for Whatever

The Nike ACG Pegasus Trail sneaker is literally built for all conditions, including the cool air-conditioned space that is your local coffee shop.

Nike designed its latest ACG trail runner to go beyond the trail, giving it special technologies ready for even the concrete jungle and a stylish design made for everyday flexing.

As far as tech goes, it has large chunky soles full of ReactX foam, which is like having the coziest mattress stacks underfoot. It also features an All Terrain Compound 2.0 outsole, rubber tread providing peak traction even on the messiest, wettest days.

What's more, the Pegasus Trail sneaker features airy mesh uppers that not only bring a fresh breeze to the foot but also keep moisture out for a dry ride.

But forget the trail-ready touches for a second and soak in the Pegasus Trail's ultra-sleek looks. It resembles a modern Nike runner above all, equipped with the on-trend chunky soles and clean uppers. It's even set to debut in this nice "Jade Horizon" colorway, which has graced Nike's equally nice-looking running shoes and skate-worthy Jordan 4 RMs previously.

It's a good time to be an ACG fan, honestly. The "relaunched" line has been cooking with grease, delivering extra-fashionable versions of its Izy moc and Ultrafly trail runners that look almost too good for the outdoors.

For those looking for a do-it-all trail sneaker, Nike's ACG Pegasus Trail is set to release on Nike's website on April 16.

