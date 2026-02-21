This Is Nike’s Best-Looking Trail Runner

The Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail sneaker just might be the brand's best-looking trail runner.

It takes the best parts of the OG trail super shoe and does them better. For instance, Nike added even better ZoomX foam to its extra-thick soles and made the carbon fiber plate more flexible for a less stiff ride.

The Ultrafly Trail is also lighter, but still has the grippy Vibram soles and the breezy, water-draining mesh uppers.

Speaking of which, the uppers now feature these cool rippled patterns, giving the ultra-fly Nike sneaker a seriously wavy look (and ultimately, even more style points than the original). And when paired with the right colorways, the Nike trail sneaker really can do no wrong.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike ACG's Ultrafly Trail sneaker made a bold debut at the top of 2026 in a bright "Hyper Crimson" colorway. Now, it's set to release in this pleasing "Dutch Green" option, which really helps showcase the model's stylishly wavy personality.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And Nike has even more fashion-forward options en route, all set to release throughout 2026. The "Dutch Green," in particular, will drop on March 2 through Nike's SNKRS app, retailing for $250.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.