An Advanced Nike Runner Too Beautiful for Running

Nike ain't playing fair with its Pegasus Premium. It's already a high-tech running sneaker promising more speed and response than any Pegasus model before it.

And then on top of that, the Nike running shoe looks pretty good, so good that they can pass the vibe check for even non-running occasions.

That's the stylish aura carried by most of today's super running shoes, honestly.

The Pegasus Premium's debut only gets better as Nike presents its top-notch runner in a new "Jade Horizon" colorway (the Jordan 4 RM has this nice color scheme in its collection, too).

Soothing minty green shades dress up the Pegasus sneaker, covering everything from the breezy mesh uppers to the cushy triple-stacked sole.

That's about it as far as looks. Now, leave it to Nike and its iconic performance technology to handle the rest.

For the runners and sneakerheads wondering, the new Nike Pegasus Premium "Jade Horizon" sneaker is now available on the brand's website for $220.

