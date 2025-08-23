Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Toughest Strap-in Trail Sneaker Looks Mighty Pretty

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Tough trail shoes wear pink, or however the saying goes. Nike ACG's Air Phassad certainly looks good in the color for its latest drop.

A bold pink and black color scheme takes over the reborn trail shoe, brightening up its standard leather and mesh details as well as its protective strap-in cover.

Shop Nike

This particular Phassad also features a blacked-out rugged sole packed with the usual traction and grip (Nike Air cushioning, too).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike has really amped up its revivals in the last few years, including the returns of some serious ACG classics like the cozy Rufus mule and Air Max Goadome boots.

The Air Phassad returned this year in a few classic colorways from the early 2000s. Now, it's time to have some fun with vibrant schemes like "Hyper Pink."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The pink Phassads are expected to drop during the fall season on Nike's website. For the new and old fans interested in copping, prepare to drop around $145 (the model's usual retail price) for the new pretty pairs.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Botanical Ballerina Sneaker or Tabi-Toed Trail Shoe? Nike Says Yes
  • In “Hyper Crimson,” Nike’s Flamin' Air Max Sneaker Cranks up the Heat
  • In Butter Yellow, Nike's Lowkey Fly Sneaker Looks Good Enough to Eat
  • Nike’s Most Hated-on Jordan Sneaker Looks Mighty Clean in Denim
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
What To Read Next
  • This Is Quiet Luxury in adidas Basketball Shoe Form
  • Nike's Toughest Strap-in Trail Sneaker Looks Mighty Pretty
  • Bode Made Nike Sneakers. Now, Nike's Making Bode Sneakers
  • Leave It to Patta To Make Nike’s High-Tech Air Max Even Cooler
  • Wear (All) Your Clothes
  • The King (& Queen) of Workwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now