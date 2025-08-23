Nike's Toughest Strap-in Trail Sneaker Looks Mighty Pretty

Tough trail shoes wear pink, or however the saying goes. Nike ACG's Air Phassad certainly looks good in the color for its latest drop.

A bold pink and black color scheme takes over the reborn trail shoe, brightening up its standard leather and mesh details as well as its protective strap-in cover.

This particular Phassad also features a blacked-out rugged sole packed with the usual traction and grip (Nike Air cushioning, too).

Nike has really amped up its revivals in the last few years, including the returns of some serious ACG classics like the cozy Rufus mule and Air Max Goadome boots.

Nike

The Air Phassad returned this year in a few classic colorways from the early 2000s. Now, it's time to have some fun with vibrant schemes like "Hyper Pink."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The pink Phassads are expected to drop during the fall season on Nike's website. For the new and old fans interested in copping, prepare to drop around $145 (the model's usual retail price) for the new pretty pairs.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty