The Nike ACG Watercat+ Is Looking a Little KEEN, Isn't It?

I don't know about you, but there's something a little familiar about the new version of the Nike ACG Watercraft+. Although not an entirely new silhouette, the style's contemporary update has left it looking an awful lot like KEEN's Uneek.

Originally hitting the streets or, more appropriately, the waters, back in 2006, in the days of ACG before the arrival and departure of Errolson Hugh, the Watercat was designed for wetwork adventures.

Its original woven construction was designed for drainage, while its sole and fastening system ensured comfort and stability. Essentially, the Watercat was what hikers were throwing into their kitbag before the days of the Merrell Hydro Moc.

While it's hard to picture a time when the Hydro Moc (and its new variations) weren't the go-to for amphibious activities, you can never have too many options, and 2023's take on the ACG staple is a fitting choice.

While the basal DNA of the silhouette remains, the Nike ACG Watercraft+ is a totally different beast, thanks to its updated construction, fabrication, and seasonal palette.

KEEN

Taking notes from the rope-like KEEN Uneek, the Watercraft+ replaces the textile ribbons of the original build for a bungee cord-esque pattern that extends across the length of the upper, creating a basket for the foot that's tightened using a pull cord.

Leather paneling around the top of the midsole and tongue adds structure while also giving the silhouette greater lifestyle appeal, cemented by its "Court Purple" and "Black/Orange" finishes.

Considering the popularity of styles from KEEN and Merrell, it'll be interesting to see if the updated look will see mainstream success in line with some of Nike ACG's cult favorites.