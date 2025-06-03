The Glossed-up Camo Air Force 1 That No One Saw Coming

No one saw this camouflage Air Force 1 Low sneaker coming (well, besides Nike, that is).

The sportswear giant has cooked up a new slick Air Force 1 sneaker, recalling the model's early 2000s designs, arguably some of the best Air Forces of all time.

As the all-white icons continued to thrive during the aughts, so did Nike's more fun AF1 designs. The era blessed us with several colorful, premium patent leather pairs, such as the coveted "Easter Egg" Forces and the super-exclusive PlayStation versions.

The newest camo steppers transports sneakerheads right back to the golden (and glossy) days of the Air Force 1, complete with polished patterned moments. Elsewhere, classic, smooth leather gets splashed in satisfying beige and pretty pink shades.

Nike has been dropping quite a few Y2K-flavored Air Forces here lately, from Lil Yacht's glossed-up collaboration to shiny pairs for All-Star Weekend. The brand even dropped patent leather "Hydrangeas" pairs for spring.

The release date of Nike's new Air Force 1 sneaker is currently unknown. However, with these size? images out, hopefully, we'll catch the nostalgic camo steppers this summer or fall.

