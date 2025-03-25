Nike's Pretty (& Glossy) "Hydrangeas" Air Force 1s Are in Full Bloom

Spring's freshly bloomed flowers and pollen dustings may sound like a nightmare to those with severe allergies. But the season brings other great things, too, like warmer weather (finally!!!), longer days, and pastel-colored sneakers.

Nike, in particular, has a couple of spring-ready sneakers lined up, including these pretty and appropriately named "Hydrangeas" Air Force 1 sneakers.

The latest Air Force 1 sneakers come wrapped in soft purple, like the perennial flowers that reappear every spring. Underneath the purple paint job, the Nike shoes receive a classic leather construction complete with both glossy patent and matte finishes, creating a seriously slick design.

The Air Force 1s naturally come with the model's classic touches, like its platformed Air-stamped soles. What's more, Nike has again replaced the normal shoelaces with rope-style sets, a detail seen on some previous Forces.

The "Hydrangeas" Nike Air Force 1 comes after the release of the "Psychic Blue" and "Safety Orange" pairs earlier this year, which followed the same glossy design. The purple pair looks to be another addition to the collection, literally roping in the Air Force hive with more options to choose from.

The new purple Air Force 1 sneakers aren't out just yet. Sneaker leakers say the pairs will land sometime during the warm seasons. Who knows? With the shoes looking Easter-ready, they may launch just in time for the holiday.

Then again, Nike already has an Air Force 1 shoe on Easter bunny duty.