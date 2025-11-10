Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Absurdly Clean Air Force 1 Is the Perfect Blue Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's latest Air Force 1 Low sneaker makes "having the blues" look like a good thing.

Seriously. The "Obsidian" pair is the perfect blue sneaker, offering a nice blend of baby blue and navy shades.

Shop Nike

What's more, the sneaker features extra creamy full-grain leather. So, basically, it not only looks good but it has high-end flavor.

Even though going full tonal would've been great, Nike still understands the assignment with its "Obsidian" Forces, adding neat touches like a cream-colored midsole plus an icy outsole.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike has released a few nice "Obsidian" sneakers in the past, including mega-classic Jordan sneakers (low tops included) and even skate-worthy denim models.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

These Air Force 1s only keep up the "Obsidian" winning streak.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The blue Forces are now available at select overseas Nike stores, including Nike Norway, which offers the pair for NOK 1,499 (around $148).

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Hardwood to High End, This Legendary Nike Shoe Is Proper Luxury
  • To Make His Most Beautiful Nike Forces Yet, NIGO Artfully Repaired Them
  • Nike Turned Its Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Into a Tasteful Seaweed Salad
  • Even at Its Sweetest Hour, Nike’s Air Max Boot Is Still Tough as a Tank
What To Read Next
  • Salomon’s Cozy Corduroy Trail Mule Is Anything But Functional
  • Even When Playing It Safe, Nike’s Leather Air Max Is a Fiery Stunner
  • Nike’s Absurdly Clean Air Force 1 Is the Perfect Blue Sneaker
  • adidas' All-Timer Tennis Shoe Looks Better as a Slipper (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas’ Next Great Flat Sneaker Is Extra Special
  • To Make This Top-Tier Leather Chuck Taylor, Converse Went Deep
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now