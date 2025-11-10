Nike’s Absurdly Clean Air Force 1 Is the Perfect Blue Sneaker

Nike's latest Air Force 1 Low sneaker makes "having the blues" look like a good thing.

Seriously. The "Obsidian" pair is the perfect blue sneaker, offering a nice blend of baby blue and navy shades.

What's more, the sneaker features extra creamy full-grain leather. So, basically, it not only looks good but it has high-end flavor.

Even though going full tonal would've been great, Nike still understands the assignment with its "Obsidian" Forces, adding neat touches like a cream-colored midsole plus an icy outsole.

Nike has released a few nice "Obsidian" sneakers in the past, including mega-classic Jordan sneakers (low tops included) and even skate-worthy denim models.

These Air Force 1s only keep up the "Obsidian" winning streak.

The blue Forces are now available at select overseas Nike stores, including Nike Norway, which offers the pair for NOK 1,499 (around $148).

