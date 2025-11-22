Nike’s Exquisitely Slicked-up Air Force 1 Is Also Extremely Berry-Licious

Another day, another glossed-up Nike Air Force 1. The latest pair is berry sweet, though.

Nike's classic Air Force 1 sneaker slips into a pretty pink patent leather outfit called "Pink Cooler." It's even got thick, polished soles painted in tasty pink shades.

The "Pink Cooler" Forces, which are expected to drop on Nike's website in 2026, are truly bold, slick, and nostalgic in every sense of the word. And it's not the only patent leather Air Force 1 to bring such energy to the mix.

Honestly, it's starting to feel like 2005 all over again with the recent uptake in glazed Forces in bold color schemes.

Just this year, Nike has cooked up patent-leather Forces in bright "Safety Orange" and even shiny pink camo colorways.

The sportswear giant also teamed up with streetwear's favorite muse, Lil Yachty, for a green patent leather Air Force 1 collaboration that ultimately became one of the year's biggest drops.

With Y2K still having a firm grip on the fashion world, it's no surprise that the era's crazy-colorful patent Forces are back on the map, too.

