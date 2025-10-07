Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Gold Medalist Skater Remakes Nike’s Air Force 1 Into a Skate Shoe

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

No sneaker is safe from becoming a skate shoe at the hands of Nike SB. And that includes the Nike Air Force 1, undoubtedly the brand's most ubiquitous shoe and by far its best-selling sneaker model. 

Rumors of an Air Force 1 skate shoe have been swirling for a year now. Leaked images show that there is an Air Force 1 SK8 in the pipeline, a shoe made entirely by Nike (without the use of its SB skateboarding division) to be kickflip-friendly. 

However, while we patiently wait to see if that model ever sees the light of day, a new development emerges. And this one includes two-time Olympic gold medalist skater Yuto Horigome.

A Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Air Force 1 Low is expected to release in Fall next year.

The shoe’s product code (IO8439-100), a unique code given to every new Nike shoe, has already been leaked, but we have yet to receive any images. 

While information on this shoe is scant for now, its existence does fit into a wider trend happening at the swoosh. It seems like every classic Nike model is suddenly being transformed into a skate-ready thrasher.

We’ve seen everything from the Jordan 4 basketball shoe to Nike’s 30-year-old Air Max 95 taken under Nike SB’s wing in recent years. Now, it looks like the Air Force 1 is next.

