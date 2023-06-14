7 Years Later, "Satin Bred" Returns to the Air Jordan 1

Cast your mind back to 2016. A year considered by many to be the peak of the last decade. It's the year we got Frank Ocean's Blonde, Beyoncé's Lemonade, and Drake's Views, to name a few. The weather was slightly hotter than average for the time, making for a beautiful summer.

Most of all, though, the sneakerheads amongst us will remember it as the year of the "Satin Bred" Nike Air Jordan 1.

Throughout its storied history, Jordan Brand has demonstrated a love for reimagining. It's constantly revisited its most desired silhouettes and styles to offer new generations of sneakerheads the opportunity to buy into the legacy of Michael Jordan, with flagship styles such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4 often taking the lead.

Most recently, this has unfolded in the most dedicated format yet with the "Reimagined" line-up, which has so far put the focus on the AJ1 and AJ3, with the AJ4 set to undergo its own treatment next year.

Back in 2016, though, reimagining looked a little different. Instead of tinkering with a classic and filtering it through a vintage lens, Nike opted for fabrication swaps – as we saw with the "Satin Bred."

Maintaining everything that was loved about the original Air Jordan 1 "Bred," this contemporary classic switched out leather panels for fine-tuned, luxurious-looking satin that gave the silhouette a more mature finish.

Now, the "Satin Bred" is due to make a comeback this fall, arriving in perfect time to close off the year in style. Scheduled for arrival on October 18, this one's undoubtedly going to fly off shelves with pace.