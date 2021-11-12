Thanks to GORE-TEX, the Air Jordan 1s Is For All Seasons

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 Element

Release Date:

Price: $200

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: There's nothing worse than that feeling when you step outside on a blue-skied day, not a cloud in sight, dressed to the nines in your freshest pair of suede sneakers (Mocha AJ1s, let's say), and it starts raining. Pain.

Okay, sure, checking the weather is pretty much step one of any form of seasonal dress, but when you've finally managed to secure your favorite pair of kicks, you want to wear them to death – and we're big supporters of that.

Fortunately for us all, Nike is familiar with the feeling, and year-on-year provides the tools needed to protect our sneaker (and our feet) from inclement weather conditions.

With the arrival of the Air Jordan 1 Element, the weather become obsolete, thanks to the industry-trusted rain protector – GORE-TEX.

GORE-TEX is our greatest ally when it comes to facing the weather head-on, providing weatherproofing to outerwear (see Arc'teryx and Palace), as well as sneakers like the Air Force 1 and AJ1.

This updated take on the classic pairs a silver-grey with deep teal. The teal fills the toebox and midfoot underlays, while the heel and lace stays take on the monochrome hue. In true AJ1 fashion, the overlays, laces, outsole, and lining are all finished in black, while the midsole stays a stark white.

GORE-TEX branding can be found towards the heel, serving as your pre-rain reminder that these are equipt to tackle anything the sky chooses to throw at them.

