"UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best

Words By Sam Cole

As Michael Jordan's springboard into the world of sneakers via Nike, the Air Jordan 1 is a crucial piece of sneaker history. The one that started it all, this beloved silhouette is one of the most desirable not just in the Air Jordan calendar but Nike's catalog at large. While there are plenty worthy of attention, few boast the excellence exuded by the upcoming "UNC Toe."

If you're looking to build a successful, hyped, attention-demanding Air Jordan 1, the formula is simple. First, the shoe's original materials need to be maintained; that's leather on leather.

Next is color blocking. Ever since its debut, the AJ1 has mastered the art of color blocking through a consistent simplicity that, despite its minimalism, has perfectly showcased the beauty of its panels.

The most beloved 1s of all, such as the "Shadow," "Bred," "Royal," and "Mocha," have championed simplicity through a pairing of black and white, contrasted with a tasteful wave of color.

Looming on the horizon is a new version of the sneaker that keeps to the blueprint while riffing on other design details that fans have long lusted over.

Dubbed "UNC Toe," this iteration maintains the staples white leather underlays and black overlays that are so deeply ingrained in the silhouette's history while elevated with pops of "UNC" blue.

As the name suggests, you'll find the powdery blue tone fills the toebox, with additional touches filling the wings, heel, outsole, and woven tongue label branding.

Perfectly fine-tuned, this new look which is sure to be a future classic, is scheduled to touch down online on July 22.

