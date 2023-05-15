Web Swinging Into the "Next Chapter" of Spider-Man Air Jordans

Brand: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 "Next Chapter"

Release Date: May 20

Price: $200

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: We're less than four weeks away from Miles Morales web swinging back into theatres with the arrival of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The eagerly awaited sequel to the 2018 computer-animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been heating the internet in recent weeks as its promotional run hits the gas hard, showcasing a series of new clips, as well as spotlighting the upcoming collaborative Air Jordan 1 release.

When the first film touched down, Nike dropped the "Origin Story" Air Jordan 1, which proved a massive success. Playing on the titular character's iconic palette, which naturally ties into that of the AJ1 "Bred," the collab ticked every box.

Now, with the sequel movie comes a sequel sneaker that dials style up to 100.

Packed full of detail, you'll find nods to Sony's patented animation style through a subtle dot pattern that appears across several panels, with subtly contrasting hues referencing the multiverse theme of the movie.

Furthermore, the outsole packs a hidden detail; under UV light, the translucent red finish turns into a dazzling gold.

Sneakerheads and webheads alike are already going crazy for the pair – which means an easy cop is extremely unlikely, especially given the resale value of the "Origin Story" pair.

