Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Lows May Soon be Golf-able

It looks like Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low collab will soon be fit for the green.

First glimpses at Travis Scott's newest Air Jordan 1 Low collab surfaced today, revealing a golf-focused take on the collaborative shoe.

A quick glance would definitely have you fooled into thinking these are another regular pair of Scott's AJ1 Lows. But if you look closely, the early images reveal the Jumpman Golf branding on the tongue.

And though it's not evident in the photos, I suspect the shoe will also have that molded rubber outsole like Nike's other golf takes (the diet Diors, Panda 1s, etc.)

As far as the scheme goes, Travis Scott x Air Jordan Low "Golf" arrives in a sort of reverse "Olive" spin, flipping the colorway of his most recent AJ1 Low. We see the olive strike on the suede paneling for the golf shoes while black takes over the Swoosh.

And like almost everything in the Scott x Nike universe, that familiar flipped Swoosh on the upper again.

There's no word on when swingers can try and cop Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low golf shoes. But it could be a while as Scott's schedule is pretty packed with the Utopia rollout and what looks like teases of signature shoes.

Speaking of, what the heck is the shoe, by the way?