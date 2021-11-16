Nike Confirms the “Cool Gray” AJ11’s Return Next Month

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 11

Release Date: December 11

Price: $225

Buy: Nike and select retailers TBC

What We’re Saying: Nike has officially lifted the lid on the worst-kept secret in the sneaker industry: the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Gray” will be this year’s Jordan Brand Holiday release. As has become tradition, every year in the lead-up to the Holiday season, the Swoosh drops a popular colorway of the sneaker Michael Jordan won his fourth NBA championship in.

The “Cool Gray” colorway is one of the most popular non-OG iterations. It was first released in 2001, the year in which Michael Jordan made his final return to professional basketball as a Washington Wizard. The colorway was re-released in 2010, and arrives again for its 20th anniversary this year.

Expect Nike SNKRS and a host of Nike retailers to get stock of this sneaker. Over the past few years, the Holiday Nike Air Jordan 11 release has always been one of the biggest of the year.

The Nike Air Jordan 11 “Cool Gray“ drops on December 11 for $225.

