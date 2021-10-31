Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

“Pine Green” Adorns the Latest Nike Air Jordan 3

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
nike
1 / 5

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 3 “Pine Green”

Release Date: October 30

Price: $190

Buy: Nike SNKRS

What We’re Saying: The Nike Air Jordan 3 will soon come dressed one of Jordan Brand’s most popular colors of the past few years: Pine Green. The colorway was previously seen on multiple versions of the Air Jordan 1 and the Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low.

Now, the Air Jordan 3, universally considered one of the best Nike Air Jordans in the retro line and the first designed by Tinker Hatfield, will arrive with Pine Green accents midsole, heel, eyelets, tongue, and insole. The rest of the sneaker is kept classic in black, with elephant print cement detailing on the toebox and heel, as is customary for the AJ3.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Green has been extremely popular recently, featuring on a wealth of clothing, accessories, and sneakers, making it one of the colors of the moment. It only makes sense that Jordan Brand tries to capitalize on that with a strong offering of its own, which this Air Jordan 3 certainly is.

Look for the Nike Air Jordan 3 “Pine Green” to drop on October 30 for $190 via Nike SNKRS. Stay tuned for a list of retailers that will be stocking the shoe.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-4 Advanced Blue Nimbus Cloud Lavender
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Deep Mars/Graphite Grey
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAM Kaha Low GTX Black Charcoal Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Florals for Spring? In the Case of the Air Jordan 3, Pretty Groundbreaking
  • The Jordan 13 Was Already a Beauty. Nike Made It "Pine Green" Perfection
  • Nike's Newest Jordan 3 Isn't Just a Certified Stunner. It's a "Lucky" Stepper, Too
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
  • Nike's Admirably Stealthy "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Pounces Back
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now