“Pine Green” Adorns the Latest Nike Air Jordan 3

What We’re Saying: The Nike Air Jordan 3 will soon come dressed one of Jordan Brand’s most popular colors of the past few years: Pine Green. The colorway was previously seen on multiple versions of the Air Jordan 1 and the Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low.

Now, the Air Jordan 3, universally considered one of the best Nike Air Jordans in the retro line and the first designed by Tinker Hatfield, will arrive with Pine Green accents midsole, heel, eyelets, tongue, and insole. The rest of the sneaker is kept classic in black, with elephant print cement detailing on the toebox and heel, as is customary for the AJ3.

Green has been extremely popular recently, featuring on a wealth of clothing, accessories, and sneakers, making it one of the colors of the moment. It only makes sense that Jordan Brand tries to capitalize on that with a strong offering of its own, which this Air Jordan 3 certainly is.

Look for the Nike Air Jordan 3 “Pine Green” to drop on October 30 for $190 via Nike SNKRS. Stay tuned for a list of retailers that will be stocking the shoe.

