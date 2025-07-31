Did an Alien Design Nike's New Skate-Coded Air Jordan 4?

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Jordan 4 is getting a flashy makeover. Literally.

The titular Air Jordan 4 RM Gamma Blue defies darkness and will shine its undimmable light in spite of even the gloomiest of surroundings. Because what is piercing blue on black by day can quickly turn venomous green by night, accentuating the exoskeleton-type outer shell and bottom sole elements of the shoe.

On top of this particular pair's glow-in-the-dark features, AJ4 RM sneakers generally veer into chunky skate shoe territory.

Here, this skate-y look translates to sturdied mesh components with cage-like, overlaying wing panels, making the silhouette equal parts homage to the ‘80s original, and futuristic revamp for off-court (or on-board) wear.

First introduced in 1989, the AJ4 has gone through many a reinvention lately, from being a Nike jeaker to a sturdy BMX shoe, with the Jordan 4 RM series continuing to push its template's boundaries. But this sci-fi-esque glow-in-the-dark design might just take the cake.

For $155, these space alien suede kicks can be yours. Just know that once they are, it'll be impossible to lose sight of them.

