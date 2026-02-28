Turns Out, Nike’s Crazy-Advanced Air Max Has a Freakishly Drippy Cousin

With Nike's Air Max Day just around the corner, the sportswear brand has started slowly revealing what's to come in March, like refreshed classics and (potentially) a brand-spanking-new Air Max sneaker.

Meet the Nike Air Liquid Max.

First looks at the model reveal classic meshy uppers paired with unusual liquid-like soles featuring Nike Air. It's almost like a weirder, melted version of the bulbous Air Max DN8 sneaker. Call them the DN8's extra-drippy cousin, even.

It's unknown if the Air Liquid Max sneaker will feature the relatively new Dynamic Air like the DN models or an all-new type of Air technology. But one thing's for sure, the Air Max sneaker is good-weird next step in the Air journey.

Nike's Air Liquid Max has already earned a co-sign from musician Yeat, who wore the sneakers in the "Made It On Our Own" video with EsDeeKid. Not to mention, designer Hiroshi Fujiwara, who is fresh off a hyped Union x Jordan 1 collab, revealed an all-black Fragment pair, possibly the model's first collaborative effort.

As for when to expect these bad boys, the Air Liquid Max sneaker is expected to drop sometime in 2026 on Nike's website. Given Nike's track record for saving its biggest Air Max reveals for Air Max Day, we may even get the liquidified steppers next month.

