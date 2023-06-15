"Sofvi" – An Air Max 1 So Good You'll Want to Collect 'Em All

The Air Max 1. Where it all began for the Air Max family, this seminal silhouette set the tone for what would become a decades-long legacy centered on some of the most exciting, generation-defining silhouettes that Nike had ever crafted.

Despite serving as a precursor for the greatness that would follow, the Air Max 1 feels like it's taken somewhat of a backseat in recent years, with the Swoosh instead treating the sneaker to more considered, memorable efforts than loose general releases.

In the lead-up to and during Air Max Day 2022, the Air Max 1 featured more heavily than usual, with a slick selection of styles stepping into the spotlight to remind fans of what a special silhouette it truly is, leading to the arrival of the "Big Bubble" iteration that celebrated the AM1 in its original form.

While "Big Bubble" Air Max 1s have slowly begun the transition into Dunk Low or Zoom Vomero 5 territory where the frequency of releases is concerned, the next Air Max 1 to snatch the spotlight is a Japanese collector culture-inspired look dubbed “Sofvi."

Crafted with nods to the sneaker's original colorway, this iteration features a profile dominated by red and white, while the soft vinyl toys to which it owes its namesake offers touches of off-white and gold, creating a luxe-feeling gradient that permeated across the shoe's upper.

The finishing touches, making this a true collector's item, are graphic-printed insoles, typography outsoles, and a specially-designed graphic-heavy box that features a cut-out that allows the shoes to be seen, much like you'd seen on action figure packaging.

For now, the sneaker's release date remains a mystery – but I wouldn't sleep on this pair.