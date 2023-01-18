Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Even Snowstorms Can't Stop Dunk Low Mania

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

If we've learned anything in the past year, it's that Nike Dunk Low mania is inescapable. Just when it started to look like a break from the silhouette might be due, the "Montreal Bagel" arrived, and so did resellers willing to brave the elements, sitting through a snowstorm to cop a pair.

Last year, the Dunk Low had a serious breakthrough. Sure, the silhouette has been a frontrunner for Nike throughout the years, specifically under the Nike SB (skateboarding) banner, but 2021-22 marked a renaissance of sorts.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Following its initial comeback, the Swoosh kicked off the stabilizers and went all out on Dunks, maintaining a hectic scheduling frequency that saw the return of old-school looks such as the eBay Dunk and a whole host of fresh takes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

One that rose beyond the heights of them all was the "Panda" Dunk, which, thanks largely to TikTok, stole the top spot as the new Air Force 1.

Thanks to the sharp rise in popularity of the "Pandas" and the frequent restocks that followed them, resellers saw many an opportunity to make a quick buck.

In a similar vein, the launch of the "Montreal Bagel" iteration, which featured a sesame seed-like patterned upper of beige leather, was seen as an opportunity for profit, so much so that resellers in Montreal lined up amid a snowstorm to secure pairs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Despite the theatrics of the release, pairs are sitting in high quantities on StockX, with the standard version of the release has already dropped by over £100 ($122) since the last sale, while the version that comes with a special edition box hasn't seen much action.

Perhaps, Dunk Low mania truly is coming to an end – despite what resellers might tell you to make a profit.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You Can Wear LEGO x Nike Dunks. Or Build Them, Your Call
  • Nike's All-Black Leather Dunks Are Impressively Clean (& Stealthy)
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
  • Nike’s Deliciously Woven Dunk Looks Unbe-Weave-Ably Good
  • Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now