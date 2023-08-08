Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike’s Glow-In-The-Dark Terminators Are Out of This World

Haven't you heard the news? They're hereeeee. With all the talk of UFOs and aliens lately, Nike's latest collection arrives in perfect timing — and comes in peace.

Nike has prepped a new sneaker collection complete with a Nike Air Max 1 '87 and Terminator Low PRM inspired by Japanese soft vinyl toys known to take on shapes of otherworldly characters like two-headed creatures and other nonhuman beings.

Nike's Air Max 1 receives seemingly suede and gradient semi-transparent paneling for the upper, topped with a gleaming silver Swoosh and an icy sole — all wrapped in a bold red, orange, and cream paint job.

The collection's Terminator Low follows a similar vibe with the translucent paneling but with leather moments and an alien-level green vibe instead. It's certainly a much brighter take, compared to COMME des GARÇONS' elephant-loved Terminators.

As if the shoes' details weren't already out-of-this-world, Nike gives both silhouettes glow-in-the-dark features, allowing the footwear to, well, glow in a dark setting. Kind of like night lights for your feet.

Nike's glow-in-the-dark Air Max 1 and Terminator Lows are slated to release on August 25 at atmos Tokyo's website. atmos also created a special Nike alien toy in honor of the latest Nike drop, continuing the extraterrestrial vibes in the same breath.

Right now, it's unclear if the brain-out, Swoosh-stamped figure will accompany purchases or even be available to cop. But, it's worth pointing out that atmos is hosting a two-day pop-up on Nakano Broadway from August 19 to August 20, where the brand will offer the alien-worthy Nike kicks — and perhaps, the Nike alien toy. Who knows?

(cues alien music)

