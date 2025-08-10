An Exceptionally Clean Nike Air Max for Gotham's Caped Crusader

It may be a while until we get the next Batman movie, but Nike's already got the perfect Air Max 95s for the caped crusader's biggest fans.

Continuing the Air Max 95's anniversary rollout, Nike has prepared the classic sneaker in a Batman-inspired "Black/Buff Gold" colorway.

The traditional layered upper appears in muted grey and black shades, while gold strikes the usual branding and the oversized Air bubbles, also known as the Big Bubbles.

The scheme itself is more aligned with the comic versions of Batman and even Michael Keaton's portrayal of the famous superhero. An all-black design with just a touch of gold or even light grey would be more fitting appropriate for a Dark Knight-style pair.

Regardless, Nike's putting its bat signal in the sky and calling all DC diehards. The Nike Air Max 95 "Batman" sneakers are now available on Footdistrict's website for €190 ($221).

Again, the "Batman" Air Max 95s only advance the model's stellar 35th anniversary, which has seen several nice collaborations, from Levi's to Nike SB.

