PSG's New Nike Air Max Is Roadman-Ready

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

PSG and Nike have a collaborative sneaker in the works, more specifically a take on the Air Max Plus that will arrive in a pleasing melange of hues synonymous with the reigning French champions.

Paris Saint-Germain and Nike go way back. In fact, PSG and the Swoosh go as far back as 1989. And thanks to the biggest sponsorship deal in football club history in 2019, the pair will remain in cahoots until at least 2032.

Anyways, as a part of PSG and Nike’s ongoing partnership, the pair are releasing a slew of off-field garms, including the shoe of the roadman in the Air Max Plus, which is slated to land on August 1, 2024.

Dressed in shades of red, white, and blue, the Nike Air Max Plus features the words “ICI C’EST PARIS” ("THIS IS PARIS") down the center of the tongue; a phrase passionately chanted by Paris Saint-Germain home fans.

This new Nike Air Max Plus isn’t PSG’s first Nike sneaker. Last year the club revealed a take on the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40, before an Air Jordan 1 Low that’s still yet to release.

Before that came a PSG-ified Air Jordan 7 and Epic React Flyknit 2, both of which arrived as a part of the club’s newly-signed Nike partnership.

Akin to Nike’s Air Max collaboration alongside Patta and Barcelona last year, PSG’s new Air Max Plus is perhaps the best looking sneaker-football partnership yet and is most certainly the most street-savvy, at the very least.

